Charity Drive

Once again, SIRIUSXM and ENTERCOM's NEW YORK cluster will raise funds for WHYHUNGER's 35th HUNGERTHON drive now through DECEMBER 31st. The campaign will include the annual HUNGERTHON DAY radiothon airing on Sports WFAN-A-F, News WCBS-A, News WINS-A, Classic Hits WCBS-F, Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3), Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7), and Country WNSH (NEW YORK'S COUNTRY 94.7) on NOVEMBER 24th, plus charity auctions and merchandise sales, A virtual running, walking, or cycling "Race to Give Thanks" will also be held on NOVEMBER 26th.

“COVID-19 has greatly exacerbated food insecurity rates, and the social injustices that have long existed at the root of hunger, from racism to the lack of a living wage. Hunger is a solvable problem, and we urge you to participate in this year’s campaign to help tackle the urgent human need for access to nutritious food,” said WHYHUNGER Exec, Dir. NOREEN SPRINGSTEAD. “From donating to participating in our virtual Race to Give Thanks to learning and spreading the facts about hunger in AMERICA, there are many ways individuals can get involved and give back. We are honored and humbled to kick off HUNGERTHON 2020, working with dedicated partner organizations and celebrities to become one step closer to ending hunger and ensuring everyone’s right to food.”

« see more Net News