VEVO

VEVO has partnered with FOXXUM, an innovator in cutting-edge smart TV solutions for TV manufacturers and content providers. The agreement will make its music video content catalog available on over 20 million FOXXUM-enabled devices.

Commented VEVO VP Business Development BERNARDA DUARTE, “The addition of FOXXUM as a smart TV scaling partner is a significant effort in our OTT strategy. With the vast scale provided by FOXXUM’s network of television partners, we will have the opportunity to deliver our library of music videos and original content to even more viewers around the world, tapping into key growing markets, and expanding our efforts around returning music videos to the living room."

FOXXUM specializes in tailor-made smart TV solutions which are developed in close collaboration, with their customers, at all stages of the global consumer electronics value chain.



FOXXUM CEO RONNY LUTZI added, “We are delighted to collaborate with VEVO. Our users will now be able to enjoy VEVO’s brilliant music video experience on their smart TVs and watch the great variety of high-quality music video content offered in their application. This is a significant addition to our premium app catalogue, and we are certain that our footprint and platform’s user experience will enhance VEVO’s global audience.”

