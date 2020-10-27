TOWNSQUARE MEDIA taps ISHMAEL JOHNSON to take over the role and responsibilities of Market Pres./CRO for its KILLEEN-TEMPLE, TX local media cluster, in addition to his current role of Market Pres./CRO of TOWNSQUARE/LUFKIN, TX. He will continue to report to TOWNSQUARE SVP TODD LAWLEY.

The KILLEEN-TEMPLE cluster includes Country KUSJ, Hip Hop and R&B KOOC (B106), Classic Rock KLTD, R&B KSSM and News-Talk KTEM.

“ISH made an immediate impact on the LUFKIN market when he was hired over three years ago, and he and his team have set the standard for performance utilizing our ‘Local First’ strategy," commented LAWLEY. "I’m proud that we were able to promote ISH from within the company and continue our successful initiative of growing the careers of our highly talented employees. ISH will excel as the leader of our fantastic team in KILLEEN-TEMPLE by employing many of the same strategies and creative solutions that made his team so successful in LUFKIN.”

“I am excited to join the all-star team in KILLEEN-TEMPLE," said JOHNSON. "I will be surrounded by a dynamic group of people that are truly passionate about what they do and are dedicated to ‘Local First,’ the strategy that has brought our team in LUFKIN such success. Going forward, we will continue to amplify the great local brands we have in the KILLEEN-TEMPLE market, serve our audience with relevant, local content, and serve our local advertisers with the radio and digital marketing solutions that will help propel their business.”

TOWNSQUARE COO/Local Media ERIK HELLUM added, “ISH has very successfully embraced and executed the TOWNSQUARE playbook in LUFKIN, and couldn’t be more deserving of additional responsibilities as he now leads our great team in KILLEEN TEMPLE as well.”

