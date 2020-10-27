-
'Scam Goddess' Podcast Joins Conan O'Brien's Team Coco
October 27, 2020 at 5:14 AM (PT)
SCAM GODDESS, the podcast hosted by LACI MOSLEY that examines the world of scams and fraud, has joined CONAN O'BRIEN's TEAM COCO production company. The show is on the roster of STITCHER's EARWOLF network, which distributes some of TEAM COCO's podcasts as well.
The move is being marked by O'BRIEN making a guest appearance on the show, discussing "Wolf of Wall Street" JORDAN BELFORT in an episode that posted MONDAY (10/26).