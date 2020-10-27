Debuts Today

The SPRINGHILL COMPANY, a media company founded by LEBRON JAMES and MAVERICK CARTER. has signed a development deal with AMAZON's AUDIBLE for audio content. The first project from the deal is a collaboration with CADENCE13 for AUDIBLE's Words + Music slate, "MORE THAN A VOTE: OUR VOICES, OUR VOTE," a special debuting TODAY (10/27), co-hosted by TIFFANY D. CROSS and WESLEY LOWERY with JAMES joined by OCTAVIA SPENCER, LEON BRIDGES, ANDRA DAY, AMANDA SEALES, JALEN ROSE, MARIA TAYLOR, Olympian TOMMIE SMITH, and many others. Two more projects are under development.

"Influential creators like LEBRON, MAVERICK and the SPRINGHILL team keep us motivated to continue creating storytelling experiences that spark critical conversations and cultivate change," said AUDIBLE EVP/Head of U.S. Content RACHEL GHIAZZA. "Joining forces with this fearless group, we strive to empower our millions of listeners and provide resources to elevate their voices, and what better way to start than with an inspiring Words + Music special to reinforce the mission of LEBRON's MORE THAN A VOTE initiative."

