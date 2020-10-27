Hart (Photo: Ga Fullner / Shutterstock.com), Charlamagne (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

AUDIBLE has inked KEVIN HART's HARTBEAT PRODUCTIONS and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD's CTHAGOD WORLD PRODUCTIONS to a joint audio licensing deal for a slate of AUDIBLE Originals, with details of the original scripted projects to be "announced in the coming months."

“KEVIN HART and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD are two extremely talented forces who have captured the hearts, minds and ears of millions of fans around the world and whose distinct voices, vision and collective brand equity are uniquely positioned to inspire new listeners to engage with AUDIBLE. Audiences everywhere are eager to hear more from them -- to laugh with them, to learn from them,” said AUDIBLE EVP/Head of U.S. Content RACHEL GHIAZZA. “CHARLAMAGNE’s direct, no nonsense perspective and KEVIN’s hustle, humor, and authenticity are a winning combination; AUDIBLE is incredibly excited to join forces with these masterminds to create groundbreaking new originals. Their collaborative and solo scripted audio originals will bring great new entertainment experiences to AUDIBLE’s robust pipeline of content.”

“This is a special collaboration. KEVIN and I are committed to discovering and amplifying Black talent who will create content that entertains, informs, empowers and inspires,” said CHARLAMAGNE. “It’s critical for more Black people to unite in business to elevate and provide pathways for other creatives to shine, while providing platforms to shape culturally-nuanced storytelling for global audiences. The scripted audio movement is offering creative freedom and is future of storytelling so we’re thrilled to develop projects in this space.”

“It’s always been a goal of mine to build meaningful businesses and to create with purpose,” added HART. “In this new collaboration with CHARLAMAGNE and AUDBILE we will enable Black voices and storytellers to share our culture in their own words. The power of Black voices is palpable, and I feel a responsibility to help my community broadcast our stories, many that are rich in culture and heritage. We want to create a space where everyone can access content that lifts, inspires and educates.”

