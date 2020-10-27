Prisa Renewal

TRITON DIGITAL has inked PRISA RADIO to a renewal for its streaming audio and podcast platforms, including audio streaming, ad server technology, programmatic marketplace and audio SSP, Webcast Metrics/Podcast Metrics, and OMNY STUDIO podcast production and distribution platform for its stations including TELEVISA RADIO in MEXICO, CARACOL RADIO in COLOMBIA, IBERO AMERICANA RADIO in CHILE, CONTINENTAL RADIO in ARGENTINA, and PRISA RADIO in PANAMA.

“Over the last ten years, TRITON’s knowledgeable team and unparalleled suite of audio technology has enabled us to meaningfully grow and expand our digital audio and podcast strategy across LATAM,” said PRISA RADIO CDO VICENT ARGUDO. “In addition to the flexibility and reliability that their technology provides, participating in TRITON’s Podcast Report has been an incredibly valuable tool in both communicating our scale and reach to advertisers, and to further understanding how our content is performing all over the world.”



“We are pleased to continue to provide PRISA RADIO with the best-in-class technology and support they need to deliver and monetize their audio content, and to measure their online listening audience,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Dir., Market Development and Strategy BENJAMIN MASSE. “We remain committed to making it easy for PRISA to manage the distribution and monetization of their content, while understanding when, where, and how their streaming audio and podcasts are consumed by their loyal and engaged listening audiences.”

