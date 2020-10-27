Jubal

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KXXM (THE NEW 96.1 NOW)/SAN ANTONIO welcomes “THE JUBAL SHOW” to the morning program lineup, effective immediately. The syndicated show will broadcast weekday mornings from 9a-noon.

“JUBAL’s impact on the SAN ANTONIO market has been and will continue to be monumental,” said SVP/Programming JASON MCCOLLIM. “In the ‘new normal,’ San Antonians are craving content from storytellers who not only deliver authenticity but are also companions, and this is precisely what #TeamJubal brings to #TeamSanAntonio.”

“I’m so excited to be back on air in SAN ANTONIO and couldn’t be happier to be on THE NEW 96.1 NOW,” said JUBAL.

