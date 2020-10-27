McCarthy

iHEARTMEDIA Sports WMAX-F (ESPN 96,1)/GRAND RAPIDS "BIG DREW AND JIM" co-host DREW MCCARTHY is exiting the show as of TODAY (10/27) but will continue hosting nights at sister Classic Hits WBFX (BIG 101.3). MCCARTHY has been with the iHEART cluster since 2005 and had also hosted middays at WBFX before its flip days ago from Classic Rock as 101.3 THE BREW to Classic Hits.

PD JIM COSTA will continue hosting afternoons solo at ESPN 96.1 with rotating guest hosts joining him for now. He joked that the show will be known as "& JIM."

« see more Net News