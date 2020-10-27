Radio Simulcasts Moving

Most of ESPN RADIO's simulcasts on ESPNEWS are moving to the subscription video service ESPN+ on NOVEMBER 9th.

Moving to the pay platform are the TV simulcasts of "THE DAN LEBATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," MIKE GREENBERG's "GREENY," "THE MAX KELLERMAN SHOW," and CHINEY OGWUMIKE and MIKE GOLIC JR.'s "CHINEY & GOLIC JR." Also moving to ESPN+ is "JORGE RAMOS Y SU BANDA" along with additional written content; ESPNEWS will revert to a schedule primarily made up of SPORTSCENTER and other news and highlights programming. Not included in the move is the simulcast of ESPN RADIO's morning show with KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, JAY WILLIAMS, and ZUBIN MEHENTI.

“These moves bring additional personality, insight and entertainment to ESPN+ every day, while cementing a daily studio lineup and building a deeper, broader collection of written work that makes fans smarter,” said EVP/Content CONNOR SCHELL. “The combination of talented, trusted ESPN voices and unmatched insider expertise, alongside the entire 30 for 30 library and groundbreaking originals that feature some of the biggest names in sports, means ESPN+ is offering subscribers a collection of premium video and written content they cannot find anywhere else.”

“ESPN+ has established itself as the industry-leading and fastest-growing sports streaming service, but we have no intention of taking that position for granted,” said ESPN+ EVP/GM RUSSELL WOLFF. “A core part of what ESPN+ gives subscribers is exclusive original content that complements our live sports -- content that, whether written or video, is truly distinctive because of the expert voices it comes from, and the exceptional insights, context, creativity and personality it delivers.”

« see more Net News