A report from U.S. SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE Ranking Member MARIA CANTWELL (D-WA) indicts "unfair and abusive practices by major tech platforms" for endangering local news outlets, including broadcasters as well as newspapers, concluding that CONGRESS should give the FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION new authority to protect local news media from social media platforms using content and diverting advertising revenue to their own pockets. The report also cites the pandemic for local news media's revenue woes in 2020.

“Local news across AMERICA creates competition and trusted information,” said CANTWELL. “We shouldn't let regional and community news die as local newspapers and broadcasters adjust to digital delivery because online giants are unfairly leveraging the advertising market against them.”

CANTWELL's report drew approval from NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH, who issued a statement saying, “NAB thanks Sen. CANTWELL for her report on the importance of local journalism to our nation’s communities and in preserving democracy. We strongly support her findings that the competitive power of a handful of digital platforms has dominated the marketplace for advertising and audiences. Local media outlets that are a critical source for trusted, locally-based news and information have been put at an unfair disadvantage, especially at a time when they face severe economic challenges. Local radio and TV broadcasters look forward to engaging with Sen. CANTWELL and her colleagues in the House and Senate on bipartisan solutions that support the future of local journalism.”

