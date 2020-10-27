Virtual Event Services

BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON's CITYSPACE at the LAVINE BROADCAST CENTER is offering virtual event production services to corporate and non-profit organizations during the pandemic. The event space itself remains closed due to the COVID-19 crisis and has been producing virtual events since shuttering. Services available from CITYSPACE range from streaming, live interviews, breakout rooms, pre- and post-production, planning, vendor recommendations, rehearsals, and a dedicated live production team.

“The CITYSPACE team, which had been producing live events in our state-of-the-art venue, is uniquely qualified to offer this service to our community,” said WBUR Dir./Community Engagement AMY MACDONALD. “In our first year, we have established a reputation for technical know-how, top-notch audio and video equipment, communication and organizational skills.”

