Needs Some Help

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to radio veteran BRION O'BRION who recently had back surgery (NET NEWS 10/12). His recovery may take longer than originally expected.

O'BRION posted on FACEBOOK, "Well my spinal surgery was on the 26th. As my doctor was doing my surgery she found bone spurs in my neck that caused more complications during the surgery. This caused them to have to do a spinal tap on me so that it would heal and develop scar tissue faster.

"So there is no telling when I’m gonna get out of the hospital. I’m gonna be out of work for about 3 months so if you can help by donating to my GOFUNDME to help me pay my bills over the next few months would be great."

If you can assist, please click here.

