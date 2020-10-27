Cox (Photo: Maclay Heriot)

SONY/ATV Music Publishing has signed AUSTRALIAN native BRAD COX to a worldwide publishing deal. COX, a singer-songwriter, artist, and four-time Golden Guitar nominee will collaborate with the company’s creative teams in both NASHVILLE and AUSTRALIA.

“I first met BRAD last year and immediately became fast friends with him," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE VP/Creative TOM LUTERAN. "He’s not only a talented artist, but a really genuine, great guy. I am looking forward to watching him become a country music star in the US.”

“We are absolutely delighted to be working in conjunction with our NASHVILLE office on such an exciting new AUSTRALIAN Country voice in BRAD COX, who is a superstar in the making,” said SONY/ATV AUSTRALIA Head of Creative CRAIG HAWKER.

“Songwriting is such a huge part of me and my career," said COX. I’m super stoked to be working with SONY/ATV both in AUSTRALIA and in NASHVILLE. I love them all and this is going to be an awesome partnership.”

« see more Net News