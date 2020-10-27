Fine Proposal

The FCC has proposed a $25,000 fine against JUPITER COMMUNITY RADIO, INC., licensee of low power WJUP-LP/JUPITER, FL, for various violations of Commission rules. Among the infractions were operation from a site different from the licensed location with an unauthorized two-bay antenna at excessive power, failure to allow FCC agents to inspect the station, and lack of EAS equipment.

In addition, the Commission reached another Consent Decree with a licensee over failure to upload political advertising request files to the online public inspection file, in this case CROCODILE BROADCASTING CORP, INC. (Spanish Hits WFNO-A (LATINO MIX 97.5)/GRETNA-NEW ORLEANS, LA).

