Bouvard

WESTWOOD ONE and CUMULUS MEDIA Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD's latest post at the WESTWOOD ONE blog focuses on NIELSEN's SEPTEMBER 10th-OCTOBER 7th PPM data and the increases in AM/FM radio listening therein.

Average quarter-hour audiences for 25-54 showed a 35% increase since APRIL and 6% from the previous month. Drive time listening was also significantly up, with mornings up 11% from last month and afternoons up 6%; middays, nights, and weekends are now approaching pre-pandemic levels, with middays up 4% for the month, nights flat since JULY, and weekends up. Most PPM markets are back to over 90% of MARCH audience levels, and Sports stations have recovered strongly.

Read the post here.

« see more Net News