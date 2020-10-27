McCord (Photo: Patrick Tuohy / Shutterstock.com)

Golf commentator and former PGA TOUR pro GARY MCORD has joined SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO as co-host of "MCCORD AND STOLTZ," a weekly show with DREW STOLZ, airing WEDNESDAYS at 8p (ET) beginning TOMORROW (10/28). MCCORD worked on CBS' golf coverage for 33 years until exiting the network this year.

“I’m really excited to team up with DREW and get back on the mic this week,” said MCCORD. “To have an hour each week, on an amazing national platform like SIRIUSXM, to tell stories, talk to people around the world of golf, hear from golf fans and be able to share what’s on my mind? I’m going to have a lot of fun and I hope our audience does to!”



“As one of the longest tenured broadcasters in golf, GARY has been bringing the game into people’s homes for decades, calling tournaments, interviewing players and telling stories,” said SIRIUSXM Mgr./Partner Relationships, Sports Programming TAYLOR ZARZOUR. “He’s hilarious, truly one of a kind, and SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR Radio will be the perfect platform for GARY and DREW to continue to connect with and entertain golf fans all across this country every week.”

