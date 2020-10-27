-
Born Of Osiris' Lee McKinney Starts MMA Podcast
BORN OF OSIRIS guitarist LEE MCKINNEY has debuted his own new MMA podcast series, "THE ART OF THE BREAKDOWN." MCKINNEY previously hosted a general podcast, "INFINITE MIND," which posted seven episodes earlier this year; the new podcast is being fed on the same RSS feed as "INFINITE MIND."
MCKINNEY has been involved in martial arts since learning Judo as a youth, and has trained at NEXT GENERATION MMA under CHRIS BRENNAN. The first episode of the MMA series posted MONDAY (10/26) and recapped UFC 254.