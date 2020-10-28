Integration With Strata

ACAST podcast ad inventory will be available to buyers using FREEWHEEL's Strata advertising sales platform, opening spots on over 20,000 podcasts in ACAST's portfolio to the over 1,100 agencies using Strata to automate the buying process.

“Podcast advertising is booming, not only because of the rapid growth in audience, content, and listens, but also because it's driving real, measurable results for brands,” said ACAST U.S. Dir./Sales and Brand Partnerships NICK SOUTHWELL-KEELY. “Our integration with FREEWHEEL now makes it easier than ever for buyers to discover and evaluate inventory, and to connect with our sales teams to plan and activate their campaigns.”

“The Strata platform allows users to manage media workflows across traditional TV, digital video, radio, and digital audio channels, but up until now, podcasts were not on that list,” said FREEWHEEL Business Development Manager IAN BANKS. “ACAST was a natural launch partner to meet the needs of agencies as podcasting continues to grow. Now, our users can plan and buy podcasting inventory, at scale, right along with their other media buys, providing them a complete picture of how podcasting fits into their larger strategic plan.”

