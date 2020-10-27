Nick And Jazz

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES midday "GARY AND SHANNON" Producer NICK VAVERKA and his wife JAZZ are in need of help after JAZZ was stricken with Functional Neurological Disorder, a rare condition with extreme symptoms of non-epileptic seizures causing paralysis and speech impairment.

JAZZ, who came down with the condition shortly after the couple was married in MARCH, is in a wheelchair and needs full-time assistance to eat and drink; a GOFUNDME page has been set up to help pay for the wheelchair, medical bills, and adaptive clothing.

Find the GOFUNDME page and donate by clicking here.

« see more Net News