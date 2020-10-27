New Royalty System

SENTRIC MUSIC GROUP and BEATPORT have agreed to a direct licensing deal to enable faster payments to record labels, artists and producers. SENTRIC MUSIC GROUP will collect royalties for its artists directly from BEATPORT.

Artists and producers who have had their tracks streamed or downloaded on BEATPORT will now be able to utilize the SENTRIC’s music rights management solution to have their publishing royalties paid directly.

SENTRIC’s Mark Lawrence said, “Our aim is to ensure every electronic music artist, producer and label has the opportunity to enter a publishing deal that’s right for them and for those already published by us, to increase the speed and value of royalties paid.

“It’s not acceptable for creators to wait two or three years to be paid. By partnering with BEATPORT and collecting from the store directly, we are able to invoice for and pay our clients quarterly. Offering our service to every artist and label currently selling music on BEATPORT will close electronic music’s publishing deficit and provide the solution that our community deserves.”

“SENTRIC is one of the most forward thinking successful independent music publishers in the world,” said BEATPORT Director of Industry Relations SUSAN GLOY-KRUSE. “This deal empowers the community we work so closely with to more efficiently and effectively tap into an important revenue stream in a way that is seamlessly integrated into the BEATPORT ecosystem. We are thrilled to be able to offer this new service to our clients.”

Berlin-based, DJ and producer, JOYCE MUNIZ added, “I’ve had a very close relationship with BEATPORT for many years now. I’m convinced that having access to a music publisher like SENTRIC within the BEATPORT universe is a gamechanger for me. I’m happy to be a part of it.”

