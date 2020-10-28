Conway

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES-WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS-WOC-A/DAVENPORT (QUAD CITIES)/IA afternoon host SIMON CONWAY is once again doubling his workload this week with a fill-in on his former station added to his usual duties.

CONWAY is filling in as substitute host on News-Talk WFLF-A-W226BT-W231CT (NEWSRADIO WFLA)/ORLANDO's "GOOD MORNING ORLANDO" all week, while hosting his IOWA show in the afternoons.

