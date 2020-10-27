Give A Cluck!

When the live entertainment industry shut down in MARCH due to the coronavirus pandemic, 12 million people lost 100% of their income — from artists and entertainers to crews, ticket-takers, and concession workers. In an interview with ROLLING STONE that same month, KEITH LEVENSON, music director and conductor of THE WHO, called the situation “a clusterf*ck of enormous proportions.”

Determined to help his peers in the industry, LEVENSON paired with singer and actor GILGAMESH TAGGETT to create FUSTERCLUCK LLC, a music-driven organization designed to champion and support those in the live entertainment industry (and their families) who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The organization is accomplishing this advocacy through a combination of music parody videos, collaboration with talent to raise awareness, and promotion of awareness about what the industry is going through during these challenging times.

A long lineup of names working both onstage and off have stepped up in support of the campaign, including rocker EDDIE VEDDER, ROGER DALTREY and ZAK STARKEY of THE WHO, the legendary DARLENE LOVE, Conductor/Maestro STEVEN MERCURIO, JON ANDERSON of YES, RICK NIELSEN of CHEAP TRICK, and BROADWAY actors ADRIAN ZMED (Grease), CHILINA KENNEDY (Beautiful), JUSTIN MATTHEW SARGENT (Spiderman, Turn Off The Dark), J. MICHAEL ZYGO (School of Rock), TONY nominee ELIZABETH STANLEY, LEE DUVENECK of the PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY, and many more.

LEVENSON is also working as Music Fest Supervisor for the “Live Events Lift Up Festival” (LEVL UP Fest), an upcoming livestream event billed as "A Festival of Music & Stories of Life On & Off the Road.” The charity event will showcase a wide array of talent (soon to be announced) and highlight the stories and faces of crew members who work hard behind the scenes to make live events a reality. For more info click here.

« see more Net News