Galentine

A celebration of life service has been set for TOMORROW (10/28) for NASHVILLE songwriter BRIAN WAYNE GALENTINE, who passed away on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22nd in LEBANON, TN following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as LOU GEHRIG’s disease.

In honor of his wishes, a “BWAYNE” celebration will be held from 5-7p outside, under a tent at 103 GLEN HAVEN COURT in LEBANON. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided. For those unable to attend, the family has requested that a message be sent on FACEBOOK MESSENGER to his wife, STACI STARNES GALENTINE, for a special book her friends are compiling for their boys. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support IAmALS.org, MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE or the ALS ASSOCIATION TENNESSEE chapter.

GALENTINE’s songwriting cuts include TOMMY SHANE STEINER’s 2002 hit ”What If She's An Angel,” CHRIS CAGLE’s “Country By The Grace of God” and BIG & RICH’S “Kick My Ass.”

« see more Net News