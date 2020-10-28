New Firm

Radio programming veterans JIM "JIMBO" KOVACIK and ROBERT "ROB SCORPIO" MICHAEL have launched a consultancy for podcasts. PODCAST PDS aims to help companies create branded-content podcasts or improve the quality and effectiveness of existing shows.

KOVACIK, formerly at RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBXX (97.9 THE BOX)/HOUSTON and online station HOUSTON RADIO PLATINUM and currently host of "THE JIMBO PODCAST" and "CRISPY COATED ROBOTS," said, "ROB and I know great audio content. After all, we’ve created tens of thousands of hours of it. And we’re still doing it on our own podcasts and for radio station clients. It makes perfect sense to offer all that we’ve learned as ‘podcast program directors’ to help cultivate ideas and create original podcasts that listeners will crave.

"If a podcaster wants to attract advertising revenue, they need to attract listeners—and keep them. That means you need to create great, high quality podcasting content that listeners will seek-out and then share with everyone they know. We know how to create shows that are extremely popular and remarkable."

MICHAEL, also an alumnus of THE BOX and a PD at iHEARTMEDIA/SAN DIEGO along with working with syndicated hosts STEVE HARVEY and DONNIE SIMPSON, added, "There are so many great ideas for podcasts. The problem is, people don’t know how to execute them. Or they create a show that just sounds bad, so very few download it or listen. That’s where we can help. We can help create an original podcast for a niche audience. Maybe you want to launch a new business and wonder if a podcast could help? Either way, we have the expertise to help you create it faster and better entertain your listeners, so they’ll keep coming back for more."

Find out more at podcastpds.com.

« see more Net News