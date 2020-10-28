Lee

Another radio show and podcast is coming to video with the announcement that "HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED WITH JASON LEE (UNCENSORED)" will premiere a TV version on FRIDAY (10/30) at 7p (ET) for digital network FOX SOUL. The radio version of the show, which began as a podcast, is syndicated by PREMIERE NETWORKS.

LEE, who is serving as host and Exec. Producer and is launching SUTTER STREET PRODUCTIONS, said, "I'm excited to join the FOX SOUL digital television network and bring our show to TV. This is all coming at a perfect time for us. We started as a podcast, expanded to a successful nationally syndicated radio show with iHEARTRADIO, and now to have the opportunity to expand to a network that believes in us is amazing. It’s a very exciting time for HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED and my brand. I, along with DJ DAMAGE and my newest co-host BLUE TELUSMA, will deliver can’t miss content for FOX SOUL subscribers, and as our loyalists know, the show is always full of surprises, celebrity guests and we definitely spill lots of tea!"

"I've always hoped JASON and I would have the chance to work together, and the opportunity is finally right," added FOX SOUL Head of Programming/Exec. Producer JAMES DUBOSE. "The way he has ingrained himself into the world of pop culture makes his 'HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED' show a perfect addition to our current lineup of FOX SOUL programming."

