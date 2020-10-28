Don Scott Is Honored

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WIXV (I-95)/SAVANNAH,GA PD and Afternoon personality DON SCOTT has been honored by the State of GEORGIA for exemplary community service with the "Outstanding GEORGIA Citizen Award." This is GEORGIA’s highest service award, and was personally presented to SCOTT by Representative CARL GILLIARD (D-SAVANNAH).

In his 21 years on WIXV, SCOTT has supported everything from area hunger relief efforts to "Toys for Tots," SAVANNAH HARLEY-DAVIDSON “Toy Rides” and “Poker Runs” to benefit local children, as well as crime-stoppers events and SD GUNNER events to help supply specially trained dogs for military, police and special needs children.

He's also been involved with campaigns such as “ST.JUDE ROCKS” for ST.JUDE CHILDREN's RESEARCH CENTER and the “Turn It Pink” campaign benefiting breast cancer research.

SCOTT said, "At WIXV/I-95, we strive to entertain and inform our listeners without losing sight of our opportunity and duty to serve our audience and engage our communities. I-95 and our parent company CUMULUS MEDIA respects our audience and understands our responsibility to serve the public interest. My personal passion for radio, as well as the passion of our staff, drives us to maintain a high level of quality in everything we do. I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected to receive this award. I would like to thank CARL GILLIARD and the State of GEORGIA for this recognition."

Left to Right: DON SCOTT and GEORGIA Representative CARL GILLIARD.

« see more Net News