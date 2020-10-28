Bobbi Cowan

Veteran music business publicist BOBBI COWAN, died last THURSDAY (10/22) at the age of 78.

COWAN began working in the music industry in the '60s and enjoyed stints at major firms including GIBSON & STROMBERG and ROGERS & COWAN before setting up her own shingle. She also served as the head or co-head of publicity for the MOTOWN and CASABLANCA labels in the '70s.

“She was the most passionate woman I ever experienced in the music business,” her former boss, GARY STROMBERG told VARIETY. “If she was trying to sell you on an artist, she never took no for an answer. Always came from her heart, and had a laugh that shook the room.”

Testimonials have begun to pop up on FACEBOOK.

“She had a smile that could light up a room, and a laugh that was like a warm embrace,” wrote TOBY MAMIS, ALICE COOPER’s manager. “She was a fantastic publicist and a great person,” said longtime GRAMMY producer KEN EHRLICH. Entertainment journalist TODD GOLD called her “the human version of a delightful song you’re always happy to hear.”

She was an early champion of a young SAN DIEGO writer named CAMERON CROWE, who immortalized her in the first draft of her autobiographical movie, "Almost Famous."

COWAN's father was STANLEY COWAN, who began his career in the '30s as a songwriter and composer before founding a publicity firm, STANLEY COWAN & ASSOCIATES. Later, he joined ROGERS, the company co-founded by his brother, WARREN COWAN, to form ROGERS & COWAN. BOBBI worked there before moving on to GIBSON & STROMBERG, the leading indie publicity house for rock in the '60s,

GIBSON & STROMBERG had offices on SUNSET across the street from TOWER RECORDS. Among their clients were THE EAGLES, CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG, B.B. KING, CHEECH & CHONG, BILL WITHERS, DR. HOOK & THE MEDICINE SHOW, JAMES and LIVINGSTON TAYLOR, STEELY DAN, POINTER SISTERS, THE CRUSADERS, LEON RUSSELL, J.J. CALE, FLO & EDDIE, MINNIE RIPERTON, YES and the ROLLING STONES' famously decadent 1972 tour. .

In 1974, BOBBI left GIBSON & STROMBERG to become co-VP of publicity at MOTOWN RECORDS with BOB JONES, where she took a young singing group by the name of THE COMMODORES under her wing, along with its singer LIONEL RICHIE, as well as both SUPERTRAMP and STYX..

After a stint at CASABLANCA with NEIL BOGART at the height of disco fever. BOBBI went independent again, setting up shop in BEVERLY HILLS with a new partner, KIP MORRISON, where they worked on everything from the careers of JOHN PRINE and STEVE GOODMAN to the launch of the 1980 DANNY SUGARMAN book about THE DOORS, “No One Here Gets Out Alive.”

COWAN had been afflicted with ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE for several years, and fell down three months ago, requiring hip surgery.

Memorial services have been put on hold until an in-person gathering can be held after the pandemic passes, the family reports.

COWAN is survived by her sister, GAIL HENDRICKS, a brother, ROBERT COWAN, her daughter, LORI GARTIN, and two grandchildren, SHAWN and CARRIE GARTIN.

