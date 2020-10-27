Benigno

Several reports in the NEW YORK media are suggesting that the "big announcement" ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK afternoon co-host JOE BENIGNO will be making TODAY (10/28) is that he will be officially retiring.

The NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND, citing unnamed sources, reported that BENIGNO, who has frequently talked about his desire to retire to FLORIDA, will make his announcement on TODAY's show in the 5p (ET) hour and that the rumored return of CRAIG CARTON to pair with BENIGNO's co-host EVAN ROBERTS for afternoons will be coming "soon."

