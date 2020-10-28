Brian Benedik

TARGETSPOT has named BRIAN BENEDIK as Strategic Advisor. He served as Global Chief Revenue Officer for SPOTIFY, where he worked from 2013 until 2019. Before joining Spotify, BENEDIK held a number of senior leadership positions with major US audio companies such as iHEARTMEDIA, CLEAR CHANNEL and KATZ MEDIA GROUP.

BENEDIK comments: “I am thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with TARGETSPOT, a digital audio pioneer and a very significant player I’ve come across many times in my years in the industry. I am looking forward to working with ALEXANDRE and the Company’s managers as we strive to further capture growth opportunities in this booming digital audio market.”

CEO/Founder ALEXANDRE SABOUNDJIAN said, “I am proud to welcome such a well-respected figure of our industry. As a Strategic Advisor for the Company, BRIAN will be helping us in setting our next strategic milestones in the US and internationally. I am convinced his experience will be of great assistance to further develop TARGETSPOT as a world leader in the monetization of digital audio.”

