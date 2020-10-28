-
Brian Benedik Joins TargetSpot
October 28, 2020 at 4:07 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
TARGETSPOT has named BRIAN BENEDIK as Strategic Advisor. He served as Global Chief Revenue Officer for SPOTIFY, where he worked from 2013 until 2019. Before joining Spotify, BENEDIK held a number of senior leadership positions with major US audio companies such as iHEARTMEDIA, CLEAR CHANNEL and KATZ MEDIA GROUP.
BENEDIK comments: “I am thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with TARGETSPOT, a digital audio pioneer and a very significant player I’ve come across many times in my years in the industry. I am looking forward to working with ALEXANDRE and the Company’s managers as we strive to further capture growth opportunities in this booming digital audio market.”
CEO/Founder ALEXANDRE SABOUNDJIAN said, “I am proud to welcome such a well-respected figure of our industry. As a Strategic Advisor for the Company, BRIAN will be helping us in setting our next strategic milestones in the US and internationally. I am convinced his experience will be of great assistance to further develop TARGETSPOT as a world leader in the monetization of digital audio.”