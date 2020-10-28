Quiet Day

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database WEDNESDAY morning (10/28).

KBC BROADCASTING, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WDCT-A/FAIRFAX, VA at reduced power due to damage from a power surge.

NEW STAR BROADCASTING LLC has filed for an STA to operate KXBK/TAYLOR, AZ from an alternate site with reduced power while it looks for a new site; the company's purchase of the station did not include the licensed antenna.

And KANZA SOCIETY, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Variety KZCK (HIGH PLAINS PUBLIC RADIO)/COLBY, KS to THE PRAISE NETWORK, INC. for $16,000.

