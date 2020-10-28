Hurricane Zeta Targets Gulf Coast

In the third major storm of the year to slam into the GULF COAST, HURRICANE ZETA is headed toward landfall. Hurricane warnings are posted for MORGAN CITY, LA, to the MISSISSIPPI/ALABAMA border as well as LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN, LAKE MAUREPAS, and METROPOLITAN NEW ORLEANS, according to CNN.

While HURRICANE ZETA isn't as strong as previous hurricanes LAURA and DELTA that hit the same area, residents still need to be prepared for outages and damage.

Stations in the targeted area are preparing for another onslaught of heavy wind, rain and deadly storm surge. ALL ACCESS will report on any outages and storm prep and coverage of ZETA. If you have info to submit, click here.

