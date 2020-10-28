Taylor (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former News KCBS-A-KFRC-F/SAN FRANCISCO CITY HALL Bureau Chief BARBARA TAYLOR passed away MONDAY (10/26) from complications of injuries suffered in a car crash last year, the station is reporting. She was 73.

TAYLOR started her reporting career in SAN DIEGO and joined KCBS in 1975 as an editor, rising to anchor and reporter before taking over the CITY HALL bureau and becoming one of SAN FRANCISCO's most well-known political reporters. She also wrote a column for the SAN FRANCISCO EXAMINER in 1992-95 and hosted "CITY DESK NEWS HOUR" on COMCAST cable for many years. She retired in 2015.

« see more Net News