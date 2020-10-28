John Pires

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING has promoted JOHN PIRES to EVP/Global Business Development. PIRES is based in the company’s LOS ANGELES office and reports directly to SONY/ATV Chairman/CEO JON PLATT.

PLATT stated, “JOHN has been instrumental in creating opportunities for SONY/ATV’s songwriters and expanding our business worldwide. I’m pleased to recognize his many contributions as a leader with this well-deserved promotion, and I look forward to working with him on a variety of new ventures.”

PIRES said, “I am proud to have been part of the SONY/ATV team for the past 13 years and all that we have achieved throughout this time, including becoming the world’s leading music publishing company. I am excited to continue this journey under JON’s leadership as we strive to be the destination for the world’s best songwriters."

