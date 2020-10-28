Charese Fruge

One thing that is definitely just around the corner is ELECTION DAY, and this week in her CONSULTANT TIPS column in ALL ACCESS, CHARESE FRUGE not only delivers practical ideas for your radio station to deploy on 11/3, but makes sure that you're up to speed on the CHA CHA SLIDE. She's got handy links for two organizations, JOY TO THE POLLS, who have a ton of ideas and ELECTION DEFENDERS--who have a training session set for THURSDAY evening (10/29) that will offer easy to maneuver ways for stations to be involved on the ground.

Each week ALL ACCESS' CONSULTANT TIPS brings you top of the line concepts from award winning programmers. Read CHARESE's latest here.

« see more Net News