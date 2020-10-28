Folds Of Honor Tennessee

Nonprofit FOLDS OF HONOR and Country artists JOHN RICH, MICHAEL RAY, DEEJAY SILVER, JERROD NEIMANN, TIM MONTANA and more are joining together from a socially distanced golf tournament at TOPGOLF in NASHVILLE on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15th. The tournament will raise money for the TENNESSEE CHAPTER of FOLDS OF HONOR, which provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the U.S. ARMED FORCES.

The tournament will consist of teams of six people, comprised of four donor participants, a celebrity and a celebrity guest. Check in for the event is at 1p (CT) and the tournament is from 2-5p. FOLDS OF HONOR's previous fundraiser in MAY featured digital performances from LEE BRICE, TYLER FARR and more, and raised $100,000 for educational scholarships (NET NEWS 5/29).

Ticket and sponsorship information for the tournament is available here.

