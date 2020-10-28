Diane Warren (photo: Nick Spanos)

In 2021 SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME icon DIANE WARREN will do something that she's never done before -- release her own album! "Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1," will arrive early in the new year on BMG. She’s responsible for nine #1 and 32 top 10 hits on the BILLBOARD HOT 100. She is a GRAMMY, EMMY and GOLDEN GLOBE award winner, and has earned 11 ACADEMY AWARD nominations. Her songs have been featured in more than 100 motion pictures, and she has a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. “I am writing new songs all the time, and I really think I’m writing my best songs right now,” said WARREN.

The first single “Times Like This” features DARIUS RUCKER and drops on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th. Regarding the single, WARREN said, “It’s more of a story than I’m used to writing, more of a Country song, but it’s also more of an anthem, because at times like these we really could all use an angel. I think this song is going to speak to everybody. It gives you hope and it puts you in the fighting spirit.” And of RUCKER’s performance, she said, “He has that comfort food voice, and we kind of grew up with him. He loved the song, and when he sent back his vocal, it was fifty times better than I expected. I was jumping around the room, I was so excited.”

Other featured vocalists include JOHN LEGEND, CELINE DION, MARY J. BLIGE, JASON DERULO, TY DOLLA $IGN, JHENE AIKO and LP.

