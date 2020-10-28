-
Universal Music Group Nashville Signs Catie Offerman
October 28, 2020
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) NASHVILLE has signed singer/songwriter CATIE OFFERMAN to its MCA NASHVILLE roster. The TEXAS native and BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC graduate previously signed a publishing deal with UMG in 2019 (NET NEWS 4/11/19), and is currently working on her debut album with collaborators RYAN BEAVER and AARON ESHUIS.
Watch the announcement video of OFFERMAN's signing, featuring a message from UMG NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO MIKE DUNGAN here.