'Friendsgiving: Live At The Ryman'

NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM and livestream music platform DREAMSTAGE are bringing fans together for the THANKSGIVING holiday by hosting "Friendsgiving: Live At The RYMAN," on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18th beginning at 7:30p (CT). The show, taking place in front of a limited live audience at the RYMAN, will feature performances by Country artists RILEY GREEN, MATT STELL, LAINE HARDY, LACI KAYE BOOTH, DILLON JAMES and GRACE LEER. The event will also be available worldwide via livestream on DREAMSTAGE.

“We are thrilled to present another unique live music experience with Friendsgiving and all of the talented artists involved,” said RYMAN AUDITORIUM GM GARY LEVY. “We look forward to continue providing fans from across the country and around the world a way to experience live music from home, while also safely and responsibly welcoming back a limited number of guests to the world famous RYMAN AUDITORIUM.”

« see more Net News