Knights Radio Coverage

BELLARMINE UNIVERSITY men's basketball games will air on UNION BROADCASTING Sports WLCL (93.9 THE VILLE)/LOUISVILLE and women's basketball games will air on RYAN MEDIA Sports WXVW-A-W241CK (BIG X SPORTS RADIO)/LOUISVILLE this season.

DOUG ORMAY and MARK BUGG will call the men's games, while recent BALL STATE UNIVERSITY graduate JACK KIZER and BELLARMINE Deputy Dir. of Athletics PAM STACKHOUSE will call women's games.

