Early Bird Registration Open

Early bird registration for "COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2021: The Virtual Experience" is now open, with a rate of $149 per person good through WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4th. The registration rate will increase to $199 on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5th. All registrations include access to the 2021 "New Faces of Country Music" show. Register here.

As previously announced, the "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience” will take place TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th, through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19th, adding an extra day to the front of the originally planned in person event in NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 10/26).

More details about CRS 2021 content were revealed during a CRS360 webinar TODAY (10/28). The 2021 CRS research project will focus on how Country listening behaviors have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what the “new normal” means for the Country music industry. This study will be conducted and presented by NUVOODOO. All CRS 2021 sessions will be available to stream online for 60 days after the seminar for all registered attendees.

