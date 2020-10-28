Kat & Alex (Photo: Doltyn Snedden)

Country/Latin duo KAT & ALEX have signed an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE. Additionally, the pair's KAT LUNA and ALEX GEORGIA, who competed separately on Season 18 of ABC-TV's "American Idol," have also signed a management deal with THE AMG in NASHVILLE.

The duo released English and Spanish versions of their debut single, “How Many Times,” on OCTOBER 16th.

