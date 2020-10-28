Reilly, right, with Luke Bryan

PAMAL BROADCASTING Country WKLI (100.9 THE CAT)/ALBANY PD JON REILLY adds OM responsibilities for AC sister WYJB (B95.5), and moves his afternoon show from WKLI to WYJB. Current WKLI morning host PETE KELLY moves to afternoons at that station, and will be replaced by SEAN and ANDREA MCMASTER, who return to the company where they previously did mornings at WYJB before losing their gig two months ago due to budget cuts (NET NEWS 8/26). KELLY’s former morning partner, KRISTINA CARLYLE, moved to MAX MEDIA AC WVBW (92.9 THE WAVE)/NORFOLK, VA in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/4).

Prior to their departure, SEAN had been at B95.5 for over three years, and had recently begun tracking afternoons on Classic Country sister WKBE (BIG COUNTRY 107.1)/GLENS FALLS, NY. ANDREA had plugged in across from her husband in 2019. SEAN is also well known in the market for a lengthy previous stint in mornings at TOWNSQUARE’s crosstown Country WGNA.

At WYJB, CHAD O’HARA has moved from afternoons to the vacant morning shift.

