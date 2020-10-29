Radio Hall Of Fame Induction 2020

The 2020 RADIO HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony, slated to take place this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th from 7 to 9p ET will be hosted by iHEARTMEDIA's ELVIS DURAN and will feature a star-studded line up of presenters. Due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, this year’s ceremony will be live from multiple locations and broadcast on radio stations across the country, streamed via IHEARTRADIO, and on the SIRIUSXM Triumph Channel.

The 2020 Induction Ceremony will feature presenters like DONNIE SIMPSON, CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, ANGELA YEE, & DJ ENVY OF THE BREAKFAST CLUB, MARK & BRIAN, GLENN BECK, SWAY CALLOWAY, ANGIE MARTINEZ, RACHEL MARTIN, RAY J, DONNY OSMOND and others.

KRAIG KITCHIN, Chair of the RADIO HALL OF FAME, said, “ELVIS DURAN is one of the most popular radio hosts in the country, and I’m delighted that he will lead us through an exciting live broadcast across multiple audio channels. We’re thrilled to have Smokey Robinson and such notable presenters join us. We’re looking forward to a very special evening.”

DENNIS GREEN, Chair of the RADIO HALL OF FAME Nominating Committee and Chief Revenue Officer for SUN & FUN MEDIA and KEY NETWORKS, commented, “ELVIS’s humor and energy will make for a very upbeat program. This year marks radio’s 100th anniversary, making it the perfect year for presenting the RADIO HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony on live radio.”

Click here for how to listen.

« see more Net News