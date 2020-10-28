Election Night Coverage

ABC NEWS RADIO's coverage of ELECTION NIGHT will include live anchored coverage beginning at 7p (ET) TUESDAY (11/3) and running through at least 2a.

The coverage will be anchored by Correspondents AARON KATERSKY and KAREN TRAVERS with reporting and analysis by Political Dir. RICK KLEIN, Deputy Political Dir. MARYALICE PARKS, Multi-Platform Reporter INES DE LA CUETARA, Political Analyst STEVE ROBERTS, FIVETHIRTYEIGHT’s GALEN DRUKE, and Radio Correspondents JIM RYAN, ALEX STONE, MARK REMILLARD, and LIONEL MOISE. The network will also feed four one-minute Status Reports each hour throughout the evening.



In addition, ABC's "START HERE" and "POWERHOUSE POLITICS" podcasts will offer special editions next week.

« see more Net News