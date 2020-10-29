Richardson

EDWARDS MEDIA LLC Sports KWBT-HD2 (CBS SPORTS RADIO CENTRAL TEXAS)/WACO, TX is moving its local afternoon show "GO BIG OR GO HOME" with GM/Sports Dir. RICH RICHARDSON to mornings beginning MONDAY (11/2).

RICHARDSON said, "This show is an opportunity for the fan to give their opinions about their favorite or most hated teams and players. It is a known fact that it is difficult to get through to the national talk shows and 'GO BG OR GO HOME' is going to give the local fan a chance to be heard. Listeners will hear interviews with newsmakers and the people who report on the sports news of the day. There will also be contests, daily poll questions and many other ways to make the station interactive with the listeners on air, on the web and through social media."

