RED BULL is presenting "A Conversation with... CHARLI XCX," an in-depth interview combined with documentary storytelling between the trailblazing pop sensation and journalist WILBERT L. COOPER taped in front of a live audience earlier this year at the HAMMER MUSEUM in LOS ANGELES, just before the artist went into lockdown. RED BULL’s "A Conversation With… CHARLI XCX" premiered on CHARLI XCX’s YOUTUBE channel yesterday.

The rare tell-all conversation -- CHARLI XCX’s last big interview before lockdown, self-isolation and her lauded album, "how I’m feeling now" -- comes complete with additional commentary and interviews with CHARLI's closest collaborators, colleagues and friends, including SWEDISH songwriter NOONIE BAO and her manager and best friend since childhood, TWIGGY ROWLEY. Through a lively discussion, CHARLI and COOPER steer fans through a wide-ranging discussion that seeks to shine a light on the multifaceted artist, songwriter and label owner’s untold narratives: CHARLI’s origins and meteoric rise, her family, advice to fans, creative freedom, celebrations and challenges of fame, her non-stop work ethic and more.

CHARLI XCX’s MAY album, "how i’m feeling now," is wholly unique for a modern popstar and indicative of the times we’re living in. The 11-song DIY album was written, recorded and released fully in a six-week creative period, with fan feedback to help influence decisions like songwriting and artwork while the artist was in self-isolation at her home in LOS ANGELES.

