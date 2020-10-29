Charese Fruge, Natalie Rush

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE sits down with NATALIE RUSH, the PD who leads an all-female full time time staff for STEEL CITY MEDIA's KC 102.1 in KANSAS CITY.

Discussing her career, RUSH explains, “I remember being told in the past that radio in general was a 'boys club.' It wasn't hard to see the evidence of that when I looked around.” “At the first four stations I worked at, I saw no women in programming, management or really even working outside the traditional roles of morning co-host or middays; we were obviously in the minority. Most stations seemed to have only one or two females on the entire staff back then."

Every week in ALL ACCESS, CHARESE FRUGE highlights the career of one of our industry's leading ladies. Her latest with NATALIE RUSH is a click away right here.

« see more Net News