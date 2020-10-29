Gerry McCracken Honored

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WJCL (KIX96)/SAVANNAH, GA, PD/on-air personality GERRY McCRACKEN has been honored by the state of GEORGIA with the OUTSTANDING GEORGIA CITIZEN AWARD for distinguished community service. The prestigious award was personally presented to McCRACKEN by Representative CARL GILLIARD (D-SAVANNAH).

He has served as PD and afternoon host on WJCL for the last five years, and has brought his 45 years of expertise in radio broadcasting to serving his listeners and the community. McCRACKEN has been active in numerous community service initiatives at the station, including area food drives and distributions, the ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL RADIOTHON and DREAM HOME, and the “TURN IT PINK” breast cancer awareness campaign, as well as the station's "12 Days of CHRISTMAS" benefit, which buys toys for children of needy families during the holidays. A dedicated community servant, McCRACKEN also volunteers at local schools, reading books to elementary school children in the “ROAD TO READ” program.

McCRACKEN said of the honor, "Our primary purpose as a radio station is to serve the public interest. We work for a company that understands the importance of that responsibility and encourages it, plus a staff that makes it a priority to dive in and serve where needed. Plus, our Country listeners are most generous listeners of any format I’ve been associated with. This is a big honor, and I thank GEORGIA State Representative CARL GILLIARD and the state of GEORGIA for the recognition.”

