Podcast Slate

DISCOVERY CHANNEL's INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID) cable television network is launching a slate of true crime podcasts in partnership with ACAST.

The first podcast to be released under the partnership is "RED FLAGS," a 20-episode weekly show hosted by crime writer TORI TELFER and TIKTOK personality KARINA MICHELLE, debuting NOVEMBER 12th and posting THURSDAYS. A second podcast, "THE CLOWN AND THE CANDYMAN," a companion to an ID television series examining the cases of serial killers DEAN CORLL and JOHN WAYNE GACY, will debut on DECEMBER 15th, and coming in early 2021 will be an anthology series, "UNRAVELED," hosted by journalists BILLY JENSEN and ALEXIS LINKLETTER, beginning with seven episodes on a LONG ISLAND serial killer.

“At ID, we have staked our claim as the greatest storytellers in true crime television, and it’s due time that we give our viewers another platform to engage with our content,” said ID/TRAVEL CHANNEL/AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL/DESTINATION AMERICA Group Pres. HENRY SCHLIEFF. “We have the most robust pipeline of true crime and mystery programming in the business, and simply put, no one does it better than ID. We are excited to offer another outlet for our fans to explore cases beyond the screen, and we know our viewers will also turn into devout listeners as we transform our storytelling from eyes to ears.”

“Trailblazers like ID are central to the evolution of the true crime genre,” said ACAST Sr. Content Mgr. TIM RUGGERI. “We're excited to work with them to bring their leadership, expertise, and compelling programming to fans through podcasting.”

